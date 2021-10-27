Dia Mirza applauds R Madhavan's son after he wins 7 medals in swimming

Dia Mirza congratulated R Madhavan after his son won multiple medals in a swimming competition. On Tuesday, it was reported that Madhavan's son Vedaant had won seven medals at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021. Sharing an Instagram post that shared details about Vedaant's win, Dia wrote, "Congratulations Vedaant" along with a lion emoji. She tagged Madhavan and posted a white heart emoji to shower him with love.

Vedaant represented Maharashtra at the swim meet. At the event, which took place in Bengaluru, he won four silver medals in the categories of 800m freestyle swimming, 1500m freestyle swimming, 4×100m freestyle relay and 4×200m freestyle relay events. He also won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming. On the work front, Madhavan will soon be seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of the former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi Narayanan.

