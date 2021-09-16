Dia Mirza congratulates ex-husband Sahil Sangha as he launches new production house

Dia Mirza extended support to her ex-husband Sahil Sangha, who launched his production house Madiba Entertainment. She took to Instagram Stories to wish him luck and wrote, “Roar,” followed by a lion emoji. In the past, Dia and Sahil were business partners and founded a production house, Born Free Entertainment, together. Under the banner, they produced films such as Love Breakups Zindagi and Bobby Jasoos. Dia and Sahil announced their split in 2019 with a dignified post, saying that they would continue to be friends.

“After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other,” the couple had written in a joint statement. Dia married Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Avyaan in May, this year. The actor shared a photo of her son and revealed he was born prematurely and had to be in a neonatal ICU. Dia wrote in a statement signed by the couple, as she spoke about her pregnancy journey, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” She also wrote that she had been in a rather life-threatening situation. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”