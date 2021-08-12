Dia Mirza shares first pic of her newborn son Avyaan with fans

Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi became proud parents in May and announced their son Avyaan's birth in July in special social media post. Now, after months of keeping him away from social media, the former beauty queen, shared a photo of her newborn son Avyaan on Thursday.Dia Mirza first shared a selfie, posing with her hand on her cheek and with a soft smile. The next photo showed Avyaan in a white onesie with elephant motif all over. "We are celebrating #WorldElephantDay," she wrote with the photo.

Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi had announced the birth of their child almost a month after welcoming him. Dia had revealed that the birth was a complicated one and was born before the expected due date. "Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU. A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section," Dia had shared on Instagram.

