Dia Mirza shares first picture of her newborn son Avyaan, with a heartfelt note

Actress Dia Mirza has shared her first picture with newborn son Avyaan along with a beautiful note.In the photo, the former beauty queen is dressed in loose kaftaan, the sketched image captured Dia warmly hugging baby Avyaan. “Our story has only just begun Avyaan,” Dia had captioned the picture and penned the date - 15.09.2021 with it.On February 15, Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in a private wedding hosted at her Mumbai residence. The nuptials were attended by close family and friends of the couple. Soon after, Dia and Vaibhav took off to Maldives for their honeymoon and announced that they are expecting their first baby together. In May, Dia and Vaibhav turned parents to Avyaan.

Avyaan was born premature on May 14 and had to spend close to two months in the NICU (newborn intensive care unit). In the caption, Dia thanked all the doctors and medical staff who took care of her baby. “We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra. We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them. Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home. And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you.” She also shared a message for her son. “Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and power of prayer. Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way. All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are. Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s,” she wrote.