Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had ugly fight over engagement rumours?

Speculations around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship refuses to die down ever since the two were spotted together at various events.Much recently, the rumoured couple arrived together at the screening of Shershaah. Post their final appearance together soon reports were doing the rounds that the two are engaged. However, teams of both the actors denied the news. Now the latest buzz is that the false engagement rumours led to a heated discussion between Vicky and Katrina. According to a Bollywood Life report, both the actors were quite agitated when the rumours of their engagement went viral. Katrina and Vicky could not understand how a story like this made it to the media. The discussion was about whose team was behind the same. Both, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have some amazing projects lined-up and they want only their work to be the focus and do not want anything trivial to take away the attention, the report added.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor's brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor had confirmed the news about the couple dating each other.When asked about a Bollywood rumour he believes in, he had said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true... Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it." On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot. She will also star in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Currently, she is in Russia for a two-month long schedule of Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. His forthcoming projects include The Immortal Ashwatthama, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.

