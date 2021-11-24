Did Prabhas charge a whopping Rs 150 crore for ‘Adipurush’?

Prabhas is one of Indian cinema's most sought after stars today and after the roaring success of Baahubali the 42-year old's stakes have only gone higher. Now according to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Radhe Shyam actor has charged d Rs 150 crore for ‘Adipurush’ and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ‘Spirit’. The report also stated that he is the third actor in the last 10 years to be paid such a hefty fee, after Salman Khan, who got Rs 100 crores plus for ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Akshay Kumar, who was reportedly paid Rs. 100 crore post ‘Bell Bottom’.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ features Prabhas alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The film is a multi-lingual period saga adapted from Hindu epic Ramayana. The film will feature Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. ‘Adipurush’ is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.One of the highest-paid actors of Indian cinema, Prabhas has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list three times since 2015 based on his income and popularity. The actor also has director Radhe Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam in his kitty.Radhe Shyam is based in the backdrop of 1970s Europe, but there is a lot of speculation about it. Some believe that the film will depict reincarnation or a time travel on-screen, others speculate that Radhe Shyam is about a mystery that occurs during a train journey. The film is ready for release on 14 January 2022. Produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series, the film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

