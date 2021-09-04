Did Vidyut Jammwal get engaged to Nandita Mahtani at Taj Mahal?

The rumours about Vidyut and Nandita being a couple have been doing the rounds for a long time now. On Saturday, the actor was spotted at Taj Mahal where he was accompanied by Nandita Mahtani. At Taj Mahal, the two were seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs, n fact, it is being suspected that Vidyut has proposed to Nandita as the rock on her finger is evident in these clicks.Previously, Vidyut sharing a snap of Nandita rappelling with the caption 'conquered' had first sparked these rumours in January.

Later, the duo have also showcased their PDA on social media. This was evident when she had congratulated Vidyut on him launching his production house. She had shared a photograph of him then, using the term 'V' to address him, while he had responded with the words 'Nandi baby.' Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidyut recently announced the sequel of Khuda Haafiz too. Sharing a snap with the team, he had then written, "A story meant to redefine INTENSE! Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha hits the floors."