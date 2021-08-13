Did you Know? Kareena Kapoor once considered going in for surrogacy

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are proud parents to young boys, Taimur and Jehangir. The couple's second son on February 21 this year and ever since then, fans have been yearning to get a glimpse of the youngest Pataudi Prince. Meanwhile, Kareena's new book on pregnancy has been creating a strong buzz ever since it was launched by the 40-year old star. Kareena has made several revelations about her journey to motherhood. Amid this, Saif Ali Khan has revealed that the Jab We Met actress had briefly considered going for surrogacy. The Nawab of Pataudi revealed that Kareena, who has been known for her looks and even for being at size zero at one point, was considered about how pregnancy would take a toll on her body.

Saif said, “Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was at size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it. Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realized that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in.”Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s romance started on the sets of ‘Tashan’ in 2007. The couple went on to date for several years and eventually had a register marriage on October 16, 2012, in the presence of close family. Saif and Bebo also hosted a grand post-wedding bash for their friends from the industry. The couple welcomed Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film will also have a cameo appearance by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Bebo also has Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’ in her kitty. Saif Ali Khan on the other hand would next be seen in 'Bhoot Police' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandes.

