Did You Know: R Madhavan was caught by police while getting intimate with wife Sarita

R Madhavan often showers love and praise at wife, Sarita Birje, on social media through lovely pictures of the couple. Maddy as he is fondly called, recently revealed a interesting detail from his pre-marriage days. The actor revealed that during their courtship period, he and his wife Sarita Birje would make out on the beaches of Mumbai. He revealed that they have also been interrupted by the police and asked to ‘go home’. As Madhavan was driving past the beach with a Mashable India interviewer, he was asked if he had any anecdotes about Bandstand and Carter Road. “When I was wooing Sarita, we seldom had a place to get intimate. So, these rocks have many stories to tell,” he said.

“We started out like any other couple in Mumbai, on top of the double-decker buses, coochie-cooing by the rocks, having a policeman say ‘go home’ and all that. We have really fond memories of this place,” he added.Madhavan also said that he enjoyed the street food, including pani puri and vada pav. “My girth is a testimony of all that,” he joked. Madhavan and Sarita were in a relationship for eight years before they tied the knot in 1999. They have a teenage son, Vedant, who is a swimmer. On the work front, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of the Netflix romantic comedy, Decoupled, which also features Surveen Chawla. They play a married couple who have fallen out of love but decide to stay together for the sake of their young daughter. The show, directed by Hardik Mehta, will premiere on December 17.



