Did you Know? Sanjay Leela Bhansali once reportedly lost his cool on Ranveer Singh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood. Known for his opulent films such as 'Devdas', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has changed the landscape of cinema with his style of filmmaking. The ace filmmaker has worked with some of the biggest stars including Ranveer Singh. The actor has worked with Bhansali, in films like, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’. Actors from the sets of ‘Padmaavat’ had once revealed that the director might look calm and composed but he does get angry on the set.

In an interview with a news portal, a source went on to add that Ranveer too has suffered his wrath. He recalled a time when Bhansali not only got angry with him but also said, ‘Tere se nahi hoga. Chal ghar chalte hai’.In the same interview, a source also claimed that Deepika, on the other hand, is really focused and tries to follow the director’s instructions, leaving no room for him to get angry with her. On the work front, the filmmaker, is currently working on his dream project titled Heeramandi. The web series which will stream on Netflix is currently under production. While Bhansali will serve as the showrunner, creator and will direct key sequences, the studio will rope in several directors from their stable to co-direct the episodes. Sharing his thoughts on Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

