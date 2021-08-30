Did You Know: Shah Rukh Khan once credited controversial actor Armaan Kohli for his stardom

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli is currently in the NCB custody in connection with a drugs case. Armaan was a popular star in the 90s after making is debut in 1992's Virodhi, the actor made a comeback a decade later with Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani after a string of flops.But did you know that the actor was offered a role in the film Deewana, which eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan in his feature film debut. After the film's release, SRK became the biggest star of his generation and the Karan Arjun actors, once thanked Armaan for making him a star! In an old interview, Shah Rukh Khan once admitted that he ‘overacted terribly, was loud and vulgar’ in Deewana. SRK spoke to Filmfare and said, “I’m glad the film has done so well…But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful – loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it… I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember.” In the 2016 show, Yaaron Ki Baraat, Shah Rukh Khan had said that he owes his career to Armaan Kohli who dropped out of Deewana. Armaan had even featured on a poster for Deewana before Shah Rukh replaced him.”Armaan Kohli is responsible for me being a star. He featured on the Deewana poster with late Divya Bharti. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star,” Shah Rukh said.

Armaan in a 2015 interview spoke about not doing the film, and how he has no regrets.Asked if he looks back and wonders if life would've been different if he'd done Deewana, he told Bollywood Hungama, "If we start thinking about the past and what we could've done, our life will be hell. So generally I don't sit and regret and think about, 'Oh, I should have done that, if I had done that then this would have happened'. I wish I had thought that way. I would have been somewhere else, for sure. But, as I said, there is no regret. If I lost Deewana, Mr Shah Rukh Khan got Deewana, and he's the superstar of the country. I'm pretty okay with that. "Not just Deewana, Armaan said that he has 'lost a lot of films'. He said, "Every film that I've left, 80% were super-hits' big, big superstars have come into the industry because of that." He said that he hadn't spoken to Shah Rukh about the situation, and admitted that had he been in the film, it might not have been as successful.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting action entertainer ‘Pathan.' The superstar, will also soon start shooting for Tamil director Atlee’s next. Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly start shooting for Atlee’s yet-untitled film next month with a 10-day scheduled planned in Pune. The team will apparently make an official announcement about the film first day of its shoot. This stylized entertainer reportedly features Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover and will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Dubai and other locations. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Zero’. The Aanand L Rai directorial was a flop at the box-0ffice.

