Did you Know? Shilpa Shetty once rejected the idea to launch Raj Kundra as an actor

Shilpa Shetty has been married to Raj Kundra since 2009 and the Hungama 2 actress had once said that she wouldn't give her husband Raj Kundra a 'break' in her films. Back in 2012, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was talking about her possible return to the film industry post her wedding and her wish to even produce a film in an interview with a leading daily. During the conversation, she was asked if she would launch Raj Kundra as an actor. Shilpa rejected the idea suggesting that she wouldn't be able to afford him.“Raj is too costly! Our production house can’t afford him. He’s quite a star at home and is gaining popularity that way,” she told Mid-Day, in between giggles. She added that she addresses him as the ‘wind beneath my wings’. In the past, Raj too was asked if he would be interested in becoming an actor.

In 2014, during a press conference, Raj said, "Firstly, who would watch me? Secondly, as a businessman, I would be unaffordable. ”Meanwhile, Raj’s anticipatory bail in connection to a cyber department case has been deferred to August 2. ANI shared in an update that the Mumbai Sessions court adjourned the order in the anticipatory bail application of Raj Kundra in the Maharashtra Cyber department case of 2020 due to paucity of time today and that the order will be pronounced on 2nd August. Apart from the pornography case, Shilpa and Raj are also facing a fine from SEBI. The markets regulator has slapped a monetary penalty of Rs 3 lakh on Viaan Industries Ltd, Shilpa and Raj Kundra, for disclosure lapses and consequent violation of insider trading norms.