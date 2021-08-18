Dino Morea excited on debut as producer with 'Helmet'

Mumbai, Aug 18 Supermodel-turned-actor Dino Morea is making his debut as a producer with the upcoming 'Helmet' and he says the film has been made with a sweet social message.

Dino said, "This is a film which has been made with a sense of humour with a sweet message. I am also excited about the wonderfully talented ensemble cast, the refreshing storytelling by Satram my director and the way both entertainment and a certain intelligent sensibility blend together. Rohan Shankar's dialogues will make you laugh out loud."

The trailer of the film was released on Wednesday and it features - Pranutan Bahl, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

As the film releases on the OTT platform ZEE5, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are proud to present a film like 'Helmet' which is not only entertaining but also has a strong message attached to it. Through the journey of the protagonists, it highlights the problem our country is currently facing and tries to give a solution in a unique and interesting manner. We are sure the audience will have a great laugh, but also take notice of the overall objective that we aim to achieve with this film."

Directed by Satramm Ramani, 'Helmet' releases on September 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor