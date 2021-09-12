Director Christopher McQuarrie salutes 'unrelenting' cast, crew as production on 'Mission Impossible 7' wraps

Despite several setbacks ranging from Covid-19 to its star Tom Cruise's broken ankle, and also a government shutdown with daunting protocols, the production for 'Mission Impossible 7' has finally wrapped up.

The movie's director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram today and expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew, who overcame enormous obstacles to bring the film home. Along with it, he posted a picture of himself with the film's lead and co-producer Cruise.

In his post, McQuarrie wrote, "All you need is good people. To our indomitable, unstoppable, unrelenting cast and crew: Even under the best of circumstances, it should have been impossible."

He further added, "Even having seen it, we can't believe what you've achieved. Words can never adequately express our gratitude and admiration - not only to you but to your loved ones. You are the best in the world."

Originally scheduled for a late July 2018 release, the cast and crew battled through the challenges posed by the circumstances to finally conclude three years later.

The Covid-19 pandemic had turned a challenging shoot into something nearly impossible. Even when production resumed, Cruise had to unload angrily on the crew of the film's London set regarding lapses in social distancing protocols.

According to Deadline, Cruise helped in developing the protocols meant to get the film through production that spanned from Italy to Norway and London.

There were reports of Covid-19 issues during the Italy leg of the shoot, which reportedly shut the film down for a couple of days. The star himself was also part of a delay due to him suffering a broken ankle while filming a stunt.

The pandemic posed unique challenges. As per Variety, the UK government issued strict protocols, only allowing small numbers of essential cast and crew to travel to the UK without the 14-day quarantine. It also required individuals to live in "bubbles" comprising accommodation and filming locations only.

( With inputs from ANI )

