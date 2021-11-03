Director Gautham Vasudev Menon shocked by film poster showing him as hero
By IANS | Published: November 3, 2021 02:27 PM2021-11-03T14:27:03+5:302021-11-03T14:35:43+5:30
Chennai, Nov 3 Well known director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday was in for a nasty shock after ...
Chennai, Nov 3 Well known director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday was in for a nasty shock after a film unit, about which he had no clue, put out a poster showing him as their film's hero.
Titled 'Anbu Selvan - The Cop Devil', the film poster claimed the movie was to be directed by A. Vinoth Kumar and had several pictures of Gautham Menon holding a gun in it.
Trusting that this was a genuine project, several celebrities including director Pa Ranjith tweeted the poster and expressed their best wishes.
Gautham took to Twitter to express his shock.
He tweeted, "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I'm supposed to be acting in. I don't know or haven't met the director whose name is on this poster. Producer has got big names to tweet this. It's shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app