'Disco Dancer' Filmmaker B Subhash's wife hospitalised, family seeks financial aid

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s hit film ‘Disco Dancer’s filmmaker Babbar Subhash’s wife was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after suffering from intestinal lung disease. According to an appeal for a fundraiser posted online by her daughter Swetha, the family has done all it can to collect the amount of Rs 30 lakhs required for the medical expenses. She has requested for contributions online on Ketto towards her mother's treatment, stating “each contribution is important.”

According to a report in Quint, Subhash who is currently 76, and his family is currently in a dire situation ever since the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Sources suggested that the director was in talks with a Hollywood production house for the remake of his iconic film ‘Disco Dancer’ with a fresh cast from Los Angeles. However, things took a different turn when the project was scrapped off, leaving the director in distress. Earlier, Subhash was all set to turn 'Disco Dancer' into a play. The musical was slated to be produced by the popular music director duo of Salim-Sulaiman. B Subhash has made 18 films, of which Disco Dancer, Kasam Paida Kare Wale Ki (1984), Adventures of Tarzan (1985), Aandhi Toofan (1985), and Dance Dance (1987) had made waves at the box office.