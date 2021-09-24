Disha opens up on giving a personal touch to her look in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Sep 24 Actress Disha Parmar, seen as the female lead 'Priya' in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', seems quite excited about her outfit and is looking forward to the 'sangeet ceremony' sequence in the show.

Giving a sneak peek into 'Priya's look for the Sangeet, Disha opens up about how she has added her inputs when it came to 'Priya's overall look for the ceremony.

Seen in a simple yet elegant blue lehenga, 'Priya Sood' definitely looks beautiful. Talking more on it, Disha Parmar says: "Personal touch to the styling has been that I recently got married just two months ago and now, 'Priya' is getting married. So, the outfit that I wore in my sangeet was a royal blue colour. That's what I wanted to wear in this show, also. And, that's what we did."

Adding further she says: "I remember for one of the events, I was wearing sneakers under my saree and that's what 'Priya' has also done for one scene. She's wearing white sneakers under her lehenga. So, these have been the little personal touches for the character 'Priya' by me."

The ongoing track is now going to witness the wedding of 'Ram' (Nakuul Mehta) and 'Priya' (Disha Parmar).

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

