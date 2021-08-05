Disha Patani breaks the internet with her sultry pose in a pink bikini

Actress Disha Patani shared a a throwback picture from her beach vacay where she can be seen enjoying the sun in a pink bikini. The former beauty queen completed her beach look with a matching hat and she looked gorgeous. Sharing the picture, the actress posted a flower emoji in the caption.

Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhudheva’s directorial venture titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film starred Salman Khan in the lead role. Disha has Ekta Kapoor’s KTina in the pipeline. The actress will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. The film also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

