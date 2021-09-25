Disha Patani sizzles in pink bikini as actress flaunts her svelte figure

Actress Disha Patani, who has made everyone crazy with glamorous looks has once again set the internet on fire with her new picture. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a throwback picture from one of her beach vacations. In the pic, the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress looking stunning in her pink bikini as she flaunted her svelte figure.

Disha was seen basking in the sunlight as she stood in the clear beach waters and was every bit of her time at the beach.

She captioned the image as “Missing the sun and beach waves” along with sun and wave emoticons.Disha was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan. The film, which also starred Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff, got a direct-to-digital release on ZeePlex owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and was largely panned by critics. She will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor.