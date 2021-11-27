Disha Patani undergoes nose surgery?, fans troll her on social media

There are many actresses in Bollywood who have undergone facial surgery. Some have had very successful surgeries, while others have had their face disfigured. Such actresses have to face a lot of trolling. It seems that Disha Patani will also be counted in this list. Because recently her new video has come out. She had attended the screening of the movie 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in Bollywood. But now her new look has shocked the fans. This new look of Disha Patani is currently the topic of discussion among her fans.

There is a huge difference in the look of her face in the viral video. You can see that her face looks different. Disha has undergone surgery of her nose. It is because of this surgery that her face has changed. Nose surgery does not make the face look the same as before. Disha is also being trolled on social media as it is impossible to identify her.

"She looked as beautiful as she was." Comments like "Waiting for more beauty", "She has made her face look bad" are appearing on her viral video. Fans did not like this new look of hers. Disha's new look video is catching everyone's attention on social media. In the coming time, Disha will meet the audience in a different role. The movie 'Ek Villain Returns' will be released on July 28, 2022. Fans are eager to see this action thriller on screen.