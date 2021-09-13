Divya Agarwal breaks down on seeing boyfriend Varun Sood in 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Mumbai, Sep 13 The recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT' was a mix of drama. While there was a wonderful performance by the contestants on Ganesh Chaturthi, they also saw host Karan Johar lashing out at Raqesh Bapat for his comment on women and called him "sexist".

Later, Karan calls Pratik Sahejpal a "spoilt brat" as he didn't perform well in the ticket to finale task and gave up so easily.

However, an adorable moment was witnessed when Divya Agarwal met her real-life connection Varun Sood inside the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house. It was surely an emotional moment for the couple, who met after days of being away. Former 'Bigg Boss' contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai, who had entered the house to interact with the contestants, welcomed Varun in the house.

Divya was elated to see him and ran to the glass box to meet him. She couldn't stop herself and tears rolled down her eyes at that instance. Both shared a cute moment when they kissed through the glass wall between them. Varun motivated the actress to perform her way best in the upcoming week and asked her to win the trophy too.

After meeting his beloved, Varun has shared a post, expressing all that he felt at that moment. Sharing the pictures of their cute meet-up, he wrote, "I was sitting in an alley, looking at her from a small window. The moment I had to go in. I went blank, I didn't know what do to. My heart was beating so fast. She saw me and she knew I'm proud of her. One last week left! Lets make @divyaagarwal_official win this."

Keeping aside the fights and distances between the house mates, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar set the stage on fire with their latest original 'Kaanta Laga'. They also performed tasks with the contestants where each contestant had to relate to a song for another contestant, Nishant Bhat relates 'Main Khiladi tu Aanadi' to Raqesh Bapat as he slyly made his way to the finale week.

The 'Kaanta laga' task saw a lot of allegations thrown upon each other! Divya Agarwal expresses that Nishant has hurt her with his words.

Last but not the least, Moose Jattana bids an emotional goodbye to the house after her five-week stay in the house as she garnered lesser number of votes compared to others.

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.

