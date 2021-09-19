Divya Agarwal pens a note of gratitude after winning first season of Bigg Boss OTT

Divya Agarwal made history on Saturday by becoming the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Nishant Bhat was declared the first-runner up and Shamita Shetty was in the top 3.Divya thanked everyone who supported her and showed support throughout this journey. Sharing the video of the show, the actress writes, “And here comes the winner of Biggboss OTT. We did it guys. We cried with her we laughed with her we danced with her during her morning dances we got nervous when she got nominated we celebrated when she aced her tasks and today all our efforts are worth it as today our reality queen our sherni brings the BBOTT Trophy home.

Thankyou each one of you who has been a part of this journey of six weeks. Thankyou for showering so much love. ”Post her win, Divya Agarwal was seen cutting a cake to celebrate the occasion with her boyfriend Varun Sood. Varun had also appeared on the show to support her. Sharing a short clip, Varun wrote, “Proud of you”. Raqesh Bapat was in the top 4, while Pratik Sehajpal, who was also one of the finalists, opted for a briefcase that had a ticket to Bigg Boss 15. He got direct access to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 15, which is set to premiere on October 2, becoming the first official contestant of BB15.Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter account to reveal that Divya Agarwal has won Bigg Boss OTT. She also extended her best wishes to runner-ups Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat.