Divya Agarwal wins the first season of Bigg Boss OTT

Divya Agarwal has won the Bigg Boss OTT, with Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty being adjudged first and second runner-ups on Saturday’s BB OTT grand finale. Raqesh Bapat was in the top 4, while Pratik Sehajpal, who was also one of the finalists, opted for a briefcase that had a ticket to Bigg Boss 15. He got direct access to Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 15, which is set to premiere on October 2, becoming the first official contestant of BB15. Divya also won a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakhs.

