Divya Bharti's father Om Prakash Bharti passes away

Late actress Divya Bharti's father, Om Prakash Bharti, passed away on October 30. Reports suggest, ace filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who was earlier married to Divya Bharti, was by his father-in-law’s side till the end. Notably, after the demise of actress Divya Bharti, Sajid has treated her parents as his own. According to reports, a source has said, 'Sajid was by Divya’s father's side when he passed away. He was at the cremation the next day. For Sajid, Om Prakash Bharti was like his own father. He calls her parents Mom and Dad.' After coming across the tragic news, fans of the late actress started mourning his death. Even Sajid's wife Warda Khan also took to her Instagram handle and expressed her grief. She dropped a couple of pictures of him and captioned it as 'Will Miss u Dad!'

Divya tied the knot with Sajid, at the age of 18 when she was at the peak of her career. As per the reports, the beautiful actress kept her wedding so much under the wraps that even her father was not aware of this fact. Earlier, in one of the interviews, the late actress' mother Meeta had opened up on her marriage and revealed how Divya's father came to know about her marriage with Sajid after months only when Sajid visited Divya's house on Diwali and announced their wedding. Divya Bharti and Sajid Nadiadwala met on the sets of Shola Aur Shabnam, starring Govinda in the lead. Following this, the two tied the knot in 1992. In 1993 she died at the age of 19 after she fell down from the balcony of their residence on the fifth floor of a building located in Andheri.Following her death, Sajid Nadiadwala married Warda Khan, a journalist in November 2000, the couple has two sons.