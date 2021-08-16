DJ Khaled opens up about his family's recovery from COVID-19

DJ Khaled opened up about his battle with COVID-19 on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'I Did It' hitmaker revealed that he and his family are "all good" after recovering from the deadly disease.

"Thank you for all your calls and prayers. My family and I have recovered from Covid and we're all good now," he wrote.

The 45-year-old DJ also thanked God for his family's successful recovery.

"God is the greatest! God loves us and we love God," he wrote.

In the caption of his post, Khaled, who has sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with wife Nicole Tuck, also urged fans to stay healthy in the covid times.

"Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself," the music producer added.

Khaled did not disclose when he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He also did not specify exactly which family member had contracted the disease.

Caring for their children has always been a top priority for Khaled and Tuck. The two reportedly started a quarantined homeschooling arrangement for their eldest child and several of his classmates during the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

