'Doctor Who' season 13 teaser reveals Halloween premiere date

A new teaser for the upcoming thirteenth season of 'Doctor Who' has been unveiled by BBC, revealing an official premiere date and giving a glimpse of what to expect from the show as series star Jodie Whittaker begins her final run in the role of the eponymous Time Lord.

According to Variety, the series titled 'Doctor Who: Flux' will premiere on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer on October 31. The eight-episode season will serve as a larger narrative that will put a cap on Whittaker's tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor.

The actor will take her final bow in the role in 2022, with three feature-length specials planned to be released after the conclusion of the new season. The first special will premiere on New Year's Day, with the next two to follow throughout the year.

The new teaser for the show features Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor warning of an incoming threat from the mysterious "Flux," which will spawn any number of foes to combat against.

"Can you hear me?" the Doctor asks in a transmission. "Listen carefully. We don't have much time. The Flux is coming. It's bringing with it the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravages, and enemies from across the universe. This is the fight of our lives!"

The imminent departure of Whittaker from 'Doctor Who' will mark the end of an era for the long-running series in more ways than one.

As per Variety, along with the actor, showrunner Chris Chibnall will also leave the series, making room for returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, who first revived 'Doctor Who' in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston as the star.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor