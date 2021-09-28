Documentary on Celine Dion under development with singer's full support

French-Canadian singer Celine Dion, one of the most popular recording artists of all time, is on board for a documentary about her life and career to be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

Deadline reported that production has begun on the untitled film, according to Sony Music Entertainment's (SME) Premium Content division, which will produce in partnership Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films.

"The documentary will serve as the definitive feature for one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history," a press release stated, adding that it's being made "with Dion's full participation and support.

Dion noted, "I've always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before. I know she'll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way."

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, according to at least one tally, and earned multiple Grammys. Her hit singles include 'Because You Loved Me', 'The Power of Love', and 'My Heart Will Go On', the theme song to 'Titanic'.

Taylor, for her part, has won a Peabody Award, a News & Documentary Emmy, along with prizes from Sundance and the Tribeca Film Festival. Her 2009 short documentary 'The Final Inch' earned an Oscar nomination.

"Going on this journey with a legendary artist such as Celine Dion is an extraordinary opportunity for me as a filmmaker. Having access to examine her life and inimitable career, will allow me to create a multifaceted portrait of an iconic, global superstar, which I look forward to sharing with the world," Taylor said in a statement.

Dion burst onto the music scene in her native Quebec before she had even reached her teens. She recorded her early albums in French, and then released her first English-language album 'Unison' in 1990. She became an object of tabloid attention after marrying her manager, Rene Angelil, who was 26 years her senior. They had three children together before Angelil's death, from throat cancer, in 2016.

Sony Music Entertainment will finance and distribute the film. Krista Wegener, senior vice president, sales and distribution, for SME's Premium Content, has been tapped to lead global sales of the film, according to Deadline.

