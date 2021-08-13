Dolly Parton to publish her first novel next year

Los Angeles, Aug 13 Singer Dolly Parton, who is known for her numbers such as "Jolene" and "I will always love you" among many others, has teamed up with author James Patterson to write her first novel titled "Run Rose Run", which will be accompanied by a new album.

The book will release on March 7, 2022, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 75-year-old country legend said: "All-new songs were written based on the characters and situations in the book. I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we've enjoyed putting it all together."

The book will also incorporate lyrics from the 12-song album in a story which follows a young woman who moves to Nashville, Tennessee, in a bid to make her musical dreams come true.

The author, who has previously co-written two books with former US President Bill Clinton, hailed teaming up with Parton "an honour" and promised the book and music collaboration will be a hit with fans.

Patterson said: "It's an honour - and a hell of a lot of fun - to work with the inimitable Dolly Parton, whom I've long admired for her music, her storytelling, and her enormous generosity.

"The mind-blowing thing about this project is that reading the novel is enhanced by listening to the album and vice versa. It's a really unique experience that I know readers (and listeners) will love."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor