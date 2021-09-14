Drake breaks MJ, Beatles' record on Billboard Hot 100, creates history

New York, Sep 14 Drake has claimed a record nine of the Hot 100's top 10, with 'Way 2 Sexy' new at No. 1.

The Canadian rapper makes history with one of the most dominant weeks on the Hot 100 ever, as he becomes the first artiste to claim nine of the top 10 positions on a single chart frame, led by 'Way 2 Sexy' at No. 1.

Drake logs an explosive week on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as all 21 songs from his new album 'Certified Lover Boy' debut in the top 40.

'Certified Lover Boy' launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 613,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data, marking the biggest weekly sum for an album in over a year. He becomes the eighth artiste with 10 or more number ones in the chart's history, according to Billboard.com.

In the 63-year history of the Hot 100, this is just the second instance of an artist infusing 21 songs in the top 40 simultaneously, with both frames belonging to Drake.

He first charted 21 titles on the Hot 100 dated July 14, 2018, concurrent with the chart arrival of his LP 'Scorpion' (with 20 of the 21 entries that week from that set). The latest debuts extend Drake's record for the most top 40 Hot 100 hits to 143.

Drake's nine top 10 debuts also extend his record for the most total top 10s to 54. Madonna is next with 38, followed by The Beatles (34), Rihanna (31) and Michael Jackson (30).

