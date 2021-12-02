Dress for Success: Tony Kakkar's 'Kurta Pajama' gets over 200 million views

Mumbai, Dec 2 Tony Kakkar's 'Kurta Pajama' featuring Shehnaaz Gill recently clocked over 200 million views. Presented by Desi Music Factory, 'Kurta Pajama' is a party anthem which has been sung, written and composed by Tony Kakkar.

Commenting on receiving such an overwhelming response to his track, Kakkar said, "I want to thank viewers and listeners for making the song such a big hit. I'm grateful to Shehnaaz Gill for accentuating the song with her star presence. It was a huge high for me to be able to have absolute control over the creation and execution of the song. I'm fortunate to have been associated with Desi Music Factory who have faith in the work I do".

Reacting to the milestone, Shehnaaz Gill said, "'Kurta Pajama' is one of the most happening songs of my acting journey and it has shown me an amazing time. It has been loved by the listeners since it was released and it continues to be our favourite party song. I feel great to watch it rule the dance floor."

Anshul Garg, founder and CEO, Desi Music Factory, said, "The success of 'Kurta Pajama' is a textbook example of what can be achieved if an artiste is given enough creative liberty. With each of his songs, it seems that Tony has identified the pulse of Indian listeners across the globe. I think that is his secret to churning out big hits. Congrats to him and I look forward to collaborating with him on stellar music."

