Driver's self-taught flute skills impress Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban

Chennai, Nov 29 A gifted youngster, working as a driver in the unit of one of the films that Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban is currently a part of, has impressed the actor with his flute-playing skills.

The actor took to Instagram to post a clip of the youngster, identified as Sunil, playing the flute in his unit van.

He then wrote about what he thought of Sunil's performance.

"The feeling was just more than words could describe," the actor said and added that the talented young chap had learned to play the instrument on his own.

Pointing out that the youngster found time to pursue his passion even during tiring days, that required toil and hard work, the actor finally disclosed the name of the youngster as being Sunil M.T.

