Drugs Case: No special treatment for Aryan Khan, superstar's son eating food from NCB mess

The Mumbai court on Monday granted Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, and Munmun Dhamecha till October 7 in the cruise drugs bust case. Aryan Khan has been in the custody of NCB for about 72 hours. Now, after getting custody remand for 3 days again, Aryan Khan is being questioned by NCB officials, during which he and Arbaaz Merchantt were also confronted face to face. Aryan Khan is kept on the second floor of the NCB office in Ballard Estate. If NCB sources are to be believed, Aryan Khan is being given to eat food cooked by NCB's mess. However, he has been provided with clothes sent from home.

According to the rules, court's permission is required to provide food from home which has not been taken by Aryan Khan or his family at present. On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which eight people were apprehended, including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his friend Arbaaz Merchantt, as well as Munmun Dhamecha. The NCB recorded statements of all eight persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).Aryan Khan and two others were arrested on Sunday afternoon for involvement in the consumption, selling and purchasing of contraband. Shreyas Nair, whose name allegedly came up during the interrogation of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Seth Merchantt, was arrested on Monday (October 4). The tenth accused arrested was from Jogeshwari and the NCB seized Rs 5 lakh of drugs from his possession.