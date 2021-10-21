Drugs Party: Karan Johar's two year old 'house party' video on NCB's radar

Some Bollywood celebrities were questioned last year after a drug connection came to light during the suicide investigation of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, a video on social media went viral. The video was of the house party of famous Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar. Where many actors from Bollywood were seen. It was alleged that drugs were used in Karan Johar's party. The video was investigated, but the Narcotics Control Bureau did not comment at the time. Karan Johar had denied the allegations against him and said it was an "easy night out".

However, he did not get a clean chit from the NCB. Meanwhile, it is now understood that the video of Karan Johar's 2019 party has once again come in the NCB's radar.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the NCB has not closed its probe into the case. Not only that, the NCB has been given more than six months by the central government to investigate the matter. Sameer Wankhede had sought permission from the Centre to continue the probe into the video, which he has received. After this, many Bollywood actors will be targeted by Sameer Wankhede.



Two year ago Karan had posted a video on Instagram of a party he hosted at home. Top stars were present at the party such as Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, the video also showed something white and like powder, which was claimed to be drugs. However, Karan Johar said all the charges are "baseless and ridiculous". Karan Johar had said in his statement that,"Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder," he said, further revealing that Vicky was recovering from dengue and was drinking hot water with lemon.

He also said that his friends, who were present in the video, also found the accusations ridiculous.