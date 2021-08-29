Drugs recovered during NCB raid at actor Armaan Kohli's residence

In a major development, NCB recovered drugs from the residence of Armaan Kohli during a raid at his Juhu residence. As per NCB's Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhedethe, after the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," he said. This is not the first time that Armaan has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

The former Big Boss 7 contestant, was in 2018 arrested by the Excise department for possessing 41 bottles of scotch whiskey at his residence, which was against the law, reported Indian Express. Yesterday, television actor Gaurav Dixit was arrested in connection with a drugs case by the Mumbai zonal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau, an official said on Friday. The NCB was on the lookout for Gaurav for the past few months after his name cropped up in the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan and some other persons in April this year, the official said. The actor has now been sent to the NCB custody till August 30, according to the news agency ANI.

