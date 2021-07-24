ED likely to file case against Raj Kundra in pornography case

The Enforcement Directorate may file a case against Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act as the case revolving around an alleged porn racket has aspects of financial irregularities as well, news agency ANI has reported. The police earlier said they suspect the money earned by Kundra from pornography was used in online betting. "This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," police told the court.

Yesterday. Raj Kundra was taken to his home in Mumbai for the first time since his arrest last Tuesday; he was escorted by a Mumbai Police team that searched the house the 45-year-old shares with Shilpa Shetty and their two children. The controversial businessman's WhatsApp chats reveal he was discussing a deal to sell 121 porn videos for $1.2 million. "In the WhatsApp chats, we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level," Mumbai Police said. The financial aspects are also being probed, regarding which the Enforcement Directorate can launch a separate investigation. Most of Kundra's transactions were with foreign firms and hence the ED may invoke charges under FEMA against Kundra.



