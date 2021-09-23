Edgar Ramirez speaks about his role, working experience in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

Hollywood actor Edgar Ramirez, who stars in the upcoming Disney movie 'Jungle Cruise', recently spoke about his role and experience of working on the fantasy adventure film, based on the theme park ride of the same name.

The latest offering by Disney which, in the lead stars, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, wandering the lush, green and dense forests of Amazon. The film also stars Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti in pivotal roles.

Talking about the team of 'Jungle Crew', Edgar said, "It's a mixture of things. I just love everyone involved in the project. I felt that I was being invited to a fun, great party. This movie has so much colour and different textures and different characters, and it is very classic in many ways."

He also spoke about his role as Aguirre in the film, "I love the mystery of my character, Aguirre, and the duality of the character. I don't want to reveal too much but he's like a misunderstood evil guy or the good guy with a very broken heart."

Edgar further continued, "So, I love that. If you add the tone of the movie, the adventure and the mystery and the humor, these are the types of movies that I grew up watching when I was a kid. Big adventurous films. So, it was a dream of mine to be part of a movie like that. And to play a character like Aguirre who walks that very thin line between good and evil is very interesting."

Adding to that, the actor also told about his experience with Disney and said, "It is my first Disney film and I felt like a kid at 41, coming to work every day just to have fun and to be creative and to play, and to play with my imagination, and to share my friends' imagination as well. That is a beautiful feeling. It is a huge privilege to have the opportunity to work while you're having so much fun."

The plot of 'Jungle Cruise' revolves around Dr Lily Houghton (Emily) who enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne) to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal -- a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film has been penned by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. Executive produced by Scott Sheldon and producers John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, the movie will release in India on September 24, 2021, in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

( With inputs from ANI )

