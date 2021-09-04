Educating myself while making a career in acting was a challenge: Sagar Parekh

Mumbai, Sep 4 Sagar Parekh is over the moon these days. His television show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' recently clocked 250 episodes and with this he too completed 50 successful episodes in the show.

But these are not the only reason for celebration. The young actor is also celebrating passing his graduation with flying colours.

Talking about the three feats, he said: "It's definitely a triple achievement for me. Apart from being glad and grateful, think the whole process that I went through all these years was a celebration in itself. Though it was not at all easy, I thoroughly enjoyed the process, and that's the best part. I love challenges and educating myself while making a career in the field of acting was a challenge for me. But I celebrated each and every moment of it."

"I had limited time, limited resources, and I had only one thing in my mind that I had to use to the maximum. I had my blindfolds on and I just went ahead with that as my focus. And finally I am a graduate and I am doing well in the acting field too," the B.Com graduate added.

While he is excited about the show completing 250 episodes, Sagar confessed that he was a little apprehensive initially because he didn't know how the audience would react to his character.

He shared: "It was a challenge for me because everybody was so good in their work. After 200 episodes, I had a question in my mind as to whether I will be good enough to make a mark in the show. But I gave my best and I have completed 50 episodes already. I am glad that people loved my character and are still loving it," he concluded.

