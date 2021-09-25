Elon Musk and Grimes split after three years

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes have decided to part ways after being together for three years.

According to Page Six, Musk confirmed that he and Grimes are "semi-separated" but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their year-old son, the distinctively named X AE A-Xii Musk.

The entrepreneur told the outlet, "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

In 2018, Pit had first come to light that Musk and Grimes were dating. They welcomed their son in May 2020. The duo was last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month when Grimes walked the red carpet alone. Musk also attended the event but only joined her inside.

He later threw a starry Met Gala afterparty at hot private members club Zero Bond, where he was joined by Grimes and the duo were photographed leaving New York together the following day. But last weekend, Musk attended a party thrown by Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, alone.

Meanwhile, the 'Oblivion' artist Grimes has been busy filming her new Fox show 'Alter Ego', in which she appears as a judge. She recently revealed that welcoming her baby with Musk has opened her up to a whole new world of creativity.

"I think having a baby was a big kind of like rebirth for me, like artistically. Like, it just like, I don't know," she told a fashion magazine while getting ready for the Met Gala, as per Page Six.

Musk has previously been married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai.

He was also married twice to 'Westworld' actor Talulah Riley. They first wed in 2010 but divorced in 2012. They reconciled a year later, remarried in 2013 and divorced again in 2016. The billionaire also dated Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018, following her ill-fated marriage to Johnny Depp.

