Elton John postpones 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour for Europe, UK

Legendary pop singer Elton John has postponed the European leg of his highly-anticipated 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour to 2023 due to persisting injury.

The 74-year-old singer announced the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

"At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," John tweeted.

"Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain," his statement further read.

As per John's note, he will participate in the Global Citizen event on September 25.

"I don't want to let a charity down. Being just five songs, it's a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries," John wrote in the official statement.

'The One' star also revealed that his US tour will resume after his operation in New Orleans in January 2022.

"I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we've had. I promise you this - the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait," John wrote.

The European countries in which John will perform are Finland, Denmark, Sweden, France, Belgium and Norway. He will also perform in the UK.

( With inputs from ANI )

