Emmy Awards to be held outdoors at L.A. Live

A year after the Emmy Awards were held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will now be held in person, albeit, not in the Microsoft Theater, where it usually takes place.

The Television Academy announced on Tuesday that it will opt for an "indoor/outdoor" model held at L.A. Live's Event Deck, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. The organisation said that the space will better provide opportunities for "socially distanced audience seating."

As per Variety, the organisation said that the Emmy ceremonies, both Primetime and Creative Arts, will be held on the Event Deck at L.A. Live, next to the Microsoft Theater -- marking the second year in a row that the Emmys were not actually held inside the Microsoft.

In addition to the new venue, the Academy said that it is limiting its number of guests, despite having already mailed out invitations.

"Following discussions with health and safety experts for Los Angeles County and the Emmy ceremonies, the Television Academy has concluded that we must further limit the number of nominees attending the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 11 and 12 as well as the 73rd Emmys on Sept. 19," the Academy said in a statement obtained by Variety.

"Although invitations have just been mailed out, nominated teams of three or more will now be limited to no more than four tickets per nomination," the statement detailed.

"Unfortunately, this means not all nominees will be able to attend this year's awards. We recommend those on nominated teams coordinate between themselves and identify how they will allot their four tickets before they RSVP," the statement continued.

"In addition, the Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies, including the Creative Arts, on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater. This will provide an opportunity to utilize an "indoor/outdoor" setting and more socially distanced audience seating," the statement added.

"The health and safety of our nominees is of paramount importance. Conversations are ongoing, and we will provide further information as it is available. The Television Academy appreciates everyone's understanding as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 delta variant," it concluded.

As per People magazine, the announcement comes just days after the Academy announced that the number of people allowed on the red carpet will be "very limited" out of an "abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media."

Much of the US has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

As the summer months wane and fall approaches, public health experts fear that cases will only continue to rise, partially because of increased testing when students return to schools and universities.

Meanwhile, the 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air live on September 19 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor