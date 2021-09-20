Emmys 2021: Julianne Nicholson gives subtle nod to women in Texas, Afghanistan

American actor Julianne Nicholson, who won an Emmy for her role in HBO's hit series 'Mare of Easttown', gave a powerful acceptance speech, recognising women impacted by the Texas abortion ban and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during her acceptance speech, Nicholson gave a subtle nod to women in Texas and Afghanistan, telling the audience, "I owe this to you, and all of the ladies out there in Philadelphia, in Kabul, in Texas or anywhere struggling sometimes, finding it hard to be happy sometimes, understanding that life can be a lot sometimes, but never stopping, never losing hope, never giving up."

Following US President Joe Biden's decision to stand by the August 31 deadline for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan amid the unexpectedly rapid takeover of the country's government by the Taliban, stars and other entertainment industry members including Angelina Jolie and Michael Moore weighed in on the humanitarian and political outcomes of the withdrawal.

Texas' restrictive abortion law went into effect beginning in September after being passed by the state's Congress and signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May.

The restrictive law effectively bans most abortions by making it illegal to abort any pregnancy in which a heartbeat is detected. While there is no specific language about banning abortions after six weeks, it's frequently been labelled a six-week abortion ban because that's about the time when fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

Coming back to Emmys 2021, Nicholson beat out fellow nominees including Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jean Smart, Moses Ingram, and Kathryn Hahn.

This is the first Emmy win for Nicholson, who played Lori Ross in 'Mare of Easttown'.

Also starring Kate Winslet, Guy Pearce, John Douglas Thompson, Evan Peters and Jean Smart, the crime drama centred on a detective investigating a murder in the outskirts of Philadelphia.

While it was initially created as a limited series, screenwriter Brad Ingelsby previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the door isn't officially closed on having another season of 'Mare of Easttown'.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live on CBS.

