Emraan Hashmi on his acting career: 'It was the best accident'

New Delhi, Nov 30 He has been a part of the Hindi film industry for 18 years and has given hits such as 'Murder', 'Jannat', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Shanghai' and 'The Dirty Picture' among others.

Emraan Hashmi, who will next be seen in films such as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Tiger 3', says he never really wanted to be an actor but calls it the "best accident" of moving into a different territory.

Talking about his 18-year-long journey in Bollywood, Emraan in a chat with said: "It's been a learning experience. It's a journey that I have cherished… With highs and lows. Meeting people, working on some fantastic projects. Ever since I took the decision to become an actor, I think it was the best decision.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor says he wouldn't want it any other way.

"I never really wanted to be an actor till a year after my college… I graduated and I think it was the best accident of moving into a different territory, otherwise I was gonna go somewhere else entirely," he said.

Unlike other Bollywood stars, Emraan's filmography boasts of films as different as chalk and cheese.

How does he pick projects, considering he has featured in a myriad of genres such as political thrillers, drama, romance, comedy, horror and suspense?

"Well,

