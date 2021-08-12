Engineering Girls 2.0 releases on Aug 27

Mumbai, Aug 12 The all-girls engineering college drama 'Engineering Girls' is set to release its five-episode new season - 'Engineering Girls 2.0' on August 27.

Featuring Barkha Singh, Sejal Kumar and Kritika Avasthi - the new season, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, revolves around Maggu, Sabu and Kiara and how they are beginning to get serious about life after college as it is their final year. The new season follows their daily misadventures and how they solve their way out of every situation to make their dreams come true, coming together, better, and stronger in the end.

As the show is releasing on the OTT platform ZEE5, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "Engineering Girls is an established and iconic show and via our partnership with TVF, we aim to cater to the youth of the country who enjoy such fun, entertaining and relatable content. We are happy to bring Season 2 of this much-loved college drama and break the stereotype around engineering colleges and how it only revolves around boys."

Adding to that, Arunabh Kumar, TVF Founder said, "This show is very special to us as there are a lot of Female Founders and Engineers who are doing some amazing work in STEM fields, but we have rarely seen their perspective and world in mainstream content and Engineering Girls aimed to change that with the 1st season itself."

