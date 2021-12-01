Every woman should have the right to do what she wants: Divya Sathyaraj

Chennai, Dec 1 Divya Sathyaraj, the daughter of actor Sathyaraj, who is known for his portrayal of 'Kattappa' in the blockbuster 'Baahubali', says that as a Periyarist, she believes every woman should have the right to do what she wants.

Divya, who is also a practicising nutritionist, took to social media to pen her thoughts on the issue a few days ago.

She said, "A newly married friend of mine told me that her mother-in-law insisted that she should wear a 'Pottu' (Binhi) everyday and I was quite amused that somebody else had the right to tell a woman what she should do with her forehead.

"When I started my Insta page people advised me against posting images of mine in short dresses as they felt an aspiring politician should be seen in a cotton saree and not in revealing clothes. I will never project an image that is not me just to win the elections.

"As a Periyarist, I believe every woman should have the right to do what she wants, wear what she wants and live how she wants. I had a very peaceful and productive evening at the Periyar museum library. I get super excited when I see the auditorium with Appa's name at the Periyar museum," Divya said.

The nutritionist in an earlier post had mentioned that she was planning to contest the next Lok Sabha election from Tamil Nadu.

