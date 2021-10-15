Fact Check! Aryan Khan slapped in jail by NCB Mumbai chief Sameer Wankhede

The court has reserved order on Aryan Khan's bail plea and to remain in custody till October 20. Amid all the chaos, several reports have been doing the rounds on social media about how Aryan is being treated in jail. One such report claimed that Aryan was slapped twice by NCB's Sameer Wankhede while his dad Shah Rukh Khan was pampering his son on the phone. The report also stated that SRK was made to listen to the incident with Sameer Wankhede schooling the superstar to do the same earlier which would not have led Aryan to become 'a spoilt child and a drug addict. 'This fictional story is going viral on multiple platforms. Hindi news websites such as ‘Dilli Se’, ‘Hindi Virals’, ‘Khabar Uttarakhand’ and ‘Mahan Bharat

This is what the posts that are sharing this story say: “NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is Bollywood’s real ‘Singham’. A signature dialogue is quite popular at Bollywood parties - Dhuan dheere uda, nahi to Wankhede aa jayega. Aur Wankhede apne baap ki bhi nahi sunta. After his son was arrested, Shah Rukh called up Wankhede and requested him to take care of Aryan. Wankhede asked Shah Rukh to be on hold. He then called up Aryan and slapped him twice. Naturally, Shah Rukh was enraged. But Wankhede told him, 'Mr. Khan, had you slapped your son in time, he wouldn’t have been sitting here in front of me. You allowed your kids to splurge, provided them all the modern amenities but failed in the role of a father to guide them. He will be out soon but won’t be able to forget this slap. Hopefully, this will learn a lesson from this.' Wankhede quipped and then disconnected.”