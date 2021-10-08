FACT CHECK: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Aryan Khan outside court before bail hearing?

Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has been in the custody of the NCB since Saturday. Today, his legal counsel represented by Satish Maneshinde is seeking his bail. Shah Rukh Khan has gone for the hearing along with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The superstar also reportedly cancelled an ad shoot with Ajay Devgn after the turn of events. Now a video, has gone viral, on the internet which shows, a man who resembles Shah Rukh Khan, donning an all-black athleisure outfit and sporting a ponytail with a mask on hugging a boy who looks like the Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan.

Those watching the video presumed that it is the superstar who is having a quiet moment with his son Aryan outside the court. However, the video is completely fake. For the unversed, on October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons including Aryan Khan were detained for questioning by the NCB allegedly in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship. He was later arrested and sent to NCB's custody until October 7. Yesterday, a Mumbai magistrate's court on Thursday (October 7) sent him, besides 7 others accused in the rave party raids aboard a ship, carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, to 14 days of judicial custody.

