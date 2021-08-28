Fahadh Faasil looks menacing as Bhanwar Singh from Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa'

The makers of Pushpa released Fahadh’s first look on Saturday, which will surely leave you impressed. Fahadh will be seen playing Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the villain of Allu Arjun’s film. He will be seen “locking horns” with the stylish star. He dons a bald look with glaring eyes. With this poster, the makers of Pushpa have sure risen the expectations with the film. Pushpa will be released in two parts.

The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. As ‘Pushpa’ is based on Red Sanders smuggling, Fahadh will be on the hunt for smugglers. Allu Arjun will play the role of Pushpa Raj, who is coolie turned red sanders smuggler. Pushpa is an action thriller written and directed by Sukumar. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady of the film and also features Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Sunil feature in supporting roles. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

