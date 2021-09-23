Fahadh Faasil’s Joji wins big at Swedish International Film Festival

Fahadh Faasil on Thursday announced that his highly-acclaimed film Joji has won a top honour at the Swedish International Film Festival. “Good News from Sweden ! JOJI won The Best International Feature Film Award @ the Swedish International Film Festival (SIFF) 2021,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Directed by Dileesh Pothan, the film was unable to release theatrically owing to the pandemic and the restrictions imposed across the country. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video, where it won everyone's hearts. Apart from Fahadh Faasil, the Malayalam crime drama also saw Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan and Unnimaya Prasad take on pivotal roles. The film marked the second collaboration of Faasil with director Dileesh Pothan and the writer of the film, Syam Pushkaran