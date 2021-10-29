Fans get emotional outside Bengaluru hospital after Puneet Rajkumar's sudden death

Fans broke down in tears outside Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital where Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar was declared dead after suffering a heart attack.He was 46. The actor was taken to Vikram hospital in Bengaluru at 11.30 AM today. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Puneeth starred in over 29 Kannada films.

Fans gather outside Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar is currently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/aNfCAIsy8l — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 29, 2021

He had appeared as a lead actor in a number of commercially successful films including Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).

Puneeth began his career as a child artist and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He won the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his performances in Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.