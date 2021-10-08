Fans go gaga seeing Shehnaaz Gill happy in Diljit Dosanjh's latest post

Shehnaaz Gill's fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh', went gaga seeing her happy in Diljit's latest social media post.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Diljit posted a Reel in which he, along with Shehnaaz and Sonam, can be seen enacting a scene from the film's trailer.

Initially in the video, only Diljit and Sonam can be seen. Then Shehnaaz enters the frame with a stuffed toy, wrapped up as a prop for a baby.

Soon, the girls start beating Diljit in jest, laughing and enjoying as they do so. Sonam even takes out one of her heels to hit him with it.

"Mai Enu Pyar Kita C Te Eney Mere Naal Ahh Kita. #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October," Diljit captioned the hilarious post.

Fans lauded the fun video and posted most comments in love and praise for Shehnaaz.

"Finally Shehnaaz. I'm emotional seeing this," a social media user wrote.

"So happy to see Shehnaaz...I think it's the latest video," another added.

'Honsla Rakh' revolves around the ups and down in the parenting journey of a single father (Diljit), filled with hilarious episodes, and his attempt to find love again (played by Sonam), only to have his ex (Shehnaaz) return in his life.

The film features Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal in the role of Honsla, son of the characters played by Diljit and Shehnaaz.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind.

'Honsla Rakh' is also Shehnaaz Gill's first project to release after the death of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. The actor has not yet posted anything on her social media handles.

The film is all set to release worldwide on October 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

